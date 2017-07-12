'Thor: Ragnarok' Spoilers: Funko Toys Reveal Major Hints About Movie

"Thor: Ragnarok" is just a few months away and Marvel Studios appears to be intent on attracting as many people as possible to watch the film. From titles to toys, the motion picture studio is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to marketing.

Marvel A promotional image for "Thor: Ragnarok."

What Marvel didn't account for is that these efforts have the potential to leak major spoilers about the upcoming film. The funny thing is, they aren't even trying to be discreet about it.

It appears that with every comic book film that hits theaters, a line of toys is waiting to ride its popularity and make a quick buck. But sometimes, makers of these toys get ahead of themselves and unintentionally reveal potential plot details.

Take the recent line of Funko figures based on "Thor: Ragnarok." Each figure is based on a specific character that is set to appear in the film except one — the giant demon Surtur.

The film's trailer does not even give a hint of his appearance, although the title seemingly explains why he will appear in the film. Ragnarok means "Twilight of the Gods" where the Norse Gods will meet their end.

Surtur hails from the home of fire demons in Norse mythology, Muspelheim. He has faced the Asgardians before and with Hela (Cate Blanchett) wreaking havoc, he might just return to settle the score.

This could have massive ramifications not just on the "Thor" franchise but for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole. Or, the upcoming "Avengers: Infinity War" film could just ignore it just like they ignored a lot of potentially world-ending events after the group's sparring session with the Chitauri.

Will Surtur really make an appearance in the film? Will fans have to say goodbye to some of the denizens of Asgard? How will Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) return to Midgard aka Earth? Fans will find out soon enough.

"Thor: Ragnarok" is set to be released on Nov. 3, 2017.