'Thor: Ragnarok' Updates: TV Ad Spot Confirms Lady Sif's Participation in the Movie

Facebook/Thor Will Jamie Alexander's Lady Sif character return to "Thor: Ragnarok?"

After it was initially thought that Jamie Alexander would not appear in the upcoming "Thor: Ragnarok," it is now speculated that the actress is lending her presence anew in the said movie as she reprises her Lady Sif character.

According to reports, a new ad spot for "Talking with Chris Hardwick" includes Alexander, who has been tagged for her participation in "Thor: Ragnarok." With this, it is now believed that Lady Sif will still be featured in the movie despite the fact that it was originally presumed that Alexander's commitment to her TV series "Blindspot" prevented her from lending her presence anew in the third and last "Thor" project.

To the uninitiated, Lady Sif is one of Thor's (Chris Hemsworth) Asgardian warrior compatriots who appeared in the past two "Thor" movies. As it is apparent that Alexander is busy with "Blindspot," where she plays the role of Jane Doe, the TV series' main antagonist, many thought that she would not appear in "Thor: Ragnarok," much more that her previous answers to interviews were evident of cluelessness.

Some opine the actress' tagging for "Thor: Ragnarok" in her guesting in "Talking with Chris Hardwick" is a clear indication of her inclusion in the upcoming Marvel Studios movie. After all, the show would not mention her link to the movie if she were not part of it at all. Furthermore, as Alexander wields her "Thor" sword as seen on the ad spot and her shield in an image posted on "Talking with Chris Hardwick's" official Facebook page, fans have more reason to believe that she is a part of the movie, indeed.

While the inclusion of Alexander's beauteous Lady Sif role in "Thor: Ragnarok" is nothing short of exciting, some suspect that her fate in the movie may not be worth looking forward to. As the trailer of the movie shows that Asgard is burning, some speculate that Lady Sif may be one of the many who will perish.

Will Lady Sif really return to "Thor: Ragnarok?" If yes, will she finally meet her demise in the said movie?

Find out when "Thor: Ragnarok" arrives this Nov. 3.