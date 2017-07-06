Thousands of Chickens Block Austrian Highway After Truck Crash

Wikimedia Commons/Luis Miguel Bugallo Sánchez Fowls manifested a tamer demeanor at around 1,000 A.D. when monks banned meat at fasting in favor of chicken and eggs.

Thousands of chickens blocked an Austrian highway after the truck carrying them crashed. The truck's driver reportedly fell asleep, which resulted in the accident leaving motorists stranded as firemen removed the birds and their boxes from the road.

Motorists driving on the A1 highway near the city of Linz, Austria were left scratching their heads after an accident left over 7,500 chickens loose on the highway. Authorities scrambled to control the chaos caused by the birds and clear the busy motorway.

Transport boxes were left strewn across the pavement with some of the taking the opportunity to gain their freedom. Others chose to remain near the vicinity of the accident with their poultry brethren. Still, some of the birds lay dead after suffering injuries in the crash.

More than 100 firefighters were on the scene cleaning up the debris. With chickens walking in all directions on a busy highway, authorities were forced to cordon off a section of road to prevent further accidents. Onlookers also caused more congestions as local residents flocked to the crash site.

CNN reported that the crash, which occurred on Tuesday, was caused when the truck driver transporting the chickens veered to the right before colliding with a bridge pillar. The unidentified driver admitted he fell "a second-long sleep," says Franz Rockenschaub of Highway Police Inspection Haid.

The chickens were set to be slaughtered for meat, having laid eggs for some time. For now, at least, their death sentence has been delayed.

The company behind the truck and the thousands of chickens has not been identified. The fate of the birds is also unclear due to the fact that no company has yet claimed these birds.

For now, the authorities have thousands of chickens to contend with until the rightful owners reclaim their property. It is unknown if charges will be pressed against the truck's driver.