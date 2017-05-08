Three Factors That Encourage Healthy Eating Habits

The fitness craze has become so pervasive that every American knows healthy living begins with what they eat. However, not everyone has the willpower to follow a strict diet. Additionally, some of those who do tend to fall back to their previous ways for one reason or another.

Reuters/Umit BektasThe daily meal intake of Turkish javelin thrower and Olympic hopeful Fatih Avan, 23, is pictured in Ankara May 29, 2012.

With the rising number of cases of obesity, diabetes, and depression, new strategies are needed to improve American eating habits. A new research from Gallup-Sharecare Wellbeing Index shows three factors that help people stick to their dietary regimen. The list of factors include a strong support system, a strong purpose in life, and minimal financial stress.

Under a strong support system, the survey found a strong link between healthy eating and three support groups, namely, someone who supports one's fitness goals; friends and family who provide positive energy every day; and a spouse to have an intimate relationship with. The study suggested that aligning oneself with like-minded people makes a big difference when trying to stick to a healthy eating plan.

The research supports the findings made by Nicolas Christakis and James Fowler in their book "Connected." These findings claim that good practices spread within social groups. The book suggests that simply socializing with healthy eaters could lead to better eating habits.

As for identifying a strong purpose in life, this is where the right career comes in. People should find a job that is fulfilling enough to serve as a powerful motivator for healthy living. Respondents who reported to have eaten healthy say that they reached their goals in the past 12 months. Some also say they managed to learn new things every day under a leader who makes them positive about the future.

As for financial stress, it has been proven that a spike in stress hormones make people crave for food with high fat and sugar content. Incidentally, financial issues are among the major stress triggers among Americans. Gallup and Sharecare reported that healthy eating habits are not necessarily confined to those who have more money, but it also applies to those who manage their finances well.