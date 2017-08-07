'Thumper' Arrives in Xbox One This Month

Drool Promotional gameplay screenshot from "Thumper."

"Thumper" developer, Drool, has recently announced the specific date for the release of the "rhythm violence" video game on Xbox One consoles this month.

Drool confirmed the Xbox One release date earlier this week with a trailer and a short statement that said: "Finally! Back in 2009, we started working on Thumper with plans to release on Xbox 360. So we were late by a console generation, what's the big deal?"

"Thumper" will arrive in Xbox One on Friday, Aug. 18. Players and fans have always known that "Thumper" would be launched in Microsoft's latest generation of consoles, but this was the first time Drool had provided a specific release date.

"Thumper" was first released in the market in October 2016 on Windows PC, PlayStation 4, and a version compatible to PS Virtual Reality and Oculus Rift. Then, a couple of months after Nintendo Switch came out in the market, Drool also launched the game on the hybrid portable console.

According to DualShockers, there is also a great chance that "Thumper" will be enhanced or is at least compatible with the upcoming Xbox One X. The report quoted the game's developer saying: "We think Thumper looks amazing in native 4K."

Meanwhile, Drool has also enhanced the controls on the upcoming "Thumper" port. Small movement changes will cause Xbox One controllers to vibrate.

Drool is yet to confirm the Xbox One version's pricing. However, it is most likely going to cost the same as or somewhere near the game's current price tag on Steam and PS Store, which is at $19.99.

The players' main goal in playing "Thumper" is to guide a spaceship through a several worlds without missing the single track as path of the ship. Apart from its psychedelic colors, the game also makes use of distinct music that play in the background while gamers try to hit targets.

Along the course of the spaceship's travel, players will encounter obstacles, sharp turns, and enemies while the speed increases.