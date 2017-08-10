TI7 News: Valve Announces 'Artifact,' a Card Game Based on 'Dota 2'

Facebook/Valve Valve introduces "Artifact," a card game based on "Dota 2."

Game developer Valve has always been good at giving the fans what they want. Since the release of "Dota 2," the developer has garnered the attention of a massive community, which made it possible to launch events like this year's ongoing International "Dota 2" Championships (TI7). Aside from the usual thrill of watching teams win and lose the tournament, Valve has decided to make this year special by introducing a new game titled "Artifact," which will be a card game based on "Dota 2."

According to reports, the announcement was made prior to the final match of Day 2 of TI7, and it was introduced by host Sean "Day9" Plott. There are limited details on what "Artifact" will be other than the fact that it will involve three boards and a limited selection of characters straight from "Dota 2." It will also involve building barracks, lanes, and creeps. Some fans thought it might have a similar feel as Blizzard Entertainment's "Hearthstone."

"I played a game where I was getting my ass kicked in two lanes," Plott told the crowd at TI7. "I kept building barracks in the third [lane], and I kept flooding the lane with creeps."

"Artifact" is a product of game developer Brad Muir's mind, and it seems that Valve is determined to be tight-lipped about the details. Fans at the TI7 and those watching the live stream gave a mixed reaction. Some were disappointed, whereas others remain hopeful that further details on "Artifact" might make it as interesting and fun as "Dota 2."

Valve gave no release date for its upcoming card-based video game, and fans are clamoring to have their questions answered about what the game developers plan on doing for spells and movement cards, as well as which characters from "Dota 2" will be playable. Valve expects to roll out "Artifact" sometime in 2018.