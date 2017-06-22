Ticks 2017 Ohio News: More Tick-Borne Illnesses Reported Due to Mild Winter

Residents of Ohio are currently experiencing a mild winter, leading to an increased growth of ticks in the area. Health officials are now warning residents to take precautions to avoid being bitten by ticks that are known to carry various illnesses.

(Photo: Screen Grab via YouTube/Pet Health Network)Ticks like the one depicted above transmit the deadly Bourbon virus.

Ticks become very active during the warmer months, starting April until September. Since July is only one week away, tick season has already reached its midway point.

According to reports, the first population of blacklegged deer ticks in Ohio was discovered in Coshocton County. Since then, the number of individuals infected with Lyme disease has significantly increased. The total of 160 Ohioans infected with the disease in 2016 is actually three and a half times more than the total in 2010.

In May, a video showing a young girl from Oregon suffering due to tick paralysis went viral. The unsettling footage has since helped raise awareness of the serious effects caused by these tiny insects.

"What happens is the tick bites them in the back of the neck and the tick injects a venom that causes paralysis," Cleveland Clinic's cardiac surgeon, Dr. Marc Gillinov, told Fox 8. He explained that tick bites are worse than the usual insect bite because they cannot be felt until after one or two days.

"It's estimated that 300,000 people in the U.S. get lyme disease from ticks. What happens is the tick carries a bacteria and when it bites a person, it injects the bacteria into the person," Gillinov added.

Inquistr noted that health officials suggest various measures in order to prevent tick bites, including proper repellent products for pets and humans. Once a tick is seen attached to the skin, individuals are advised to remove the pest carefully and make sure that the head does not remain latched on to the person's body. Additionally, experts recommend those who are bitten by a tick to seek medical attention should symptoms of tick-borne diseases begin showing up.