Tiger Woods DUI Case News: Golfer to Enter DUI Diversion Program After Presenting Not Guilty Plea

Reuters / Mike Segar Golfer Tiger Woods during the autograph signing of his book "The 1997 Masters: My Story" in May 2017

Professional golfer Tiger Woods opted to present a not guilty plea to his driving under the influence (DUI) case filed in Palm Beach County, Florida in May.

Woods' lawyer Douglas Duncan earlier confirmed that the 41-year-old golfer will be absent during the court hearing that was scheduled Wednesday at the Palm Beach Gardens courthouse in Florida through an email that was reportedly sent to The Associated Press. However, he did not explain the reason why his client opted to miss out on the hearing.

Since they cannot plead guilty if they will not attend the hearing, Woods' absence means that he is planning to declare a not guilty plea.

However, the scheduled arraignment for the 11-time PGA Player of the Year was reset for Oct. 25. Woods will not be required to attend the said hearing.

Reports also claim that the golfer's legal team and an assistant state attorney indicated that he will choose to join a first-time DUI offender program that could allow him to have a clear criminal record.

According to reports, Duncan and Chief Assistant State Attorney Adrienne Ellis both came up with an agreement that delays Woods' first hearing to allow them to fix a future plea agreement. Both camps notified the court clerk under Palm Beach County judge Sandra Bosso-Pardo that they will reschedule the hearing in October, when the golfer is expected to present a misdemeanor reckless driving charge in relation to the state attorney's diversion program intended for first-time DUI offenders.

Woods was arrested in an area located near Jupiter, Florida in the early hours of May 29 for DUI. He was seen sleeping in his car while driving. While the golfer proved that he was not intoxicated with alcohol by passing his breathalyzer test, reports reveal that he admitted that he took prescription drugs that made him fall asleep.