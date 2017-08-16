Tiger Woods News: Golfer Had 5 Types of Drugs in His System at Time of Arrest, According to Released Toxicology Report

Tiger Woods had as many as five different kinds of drugs in his system during the time of his arrest last May 29, as a recently released toxicology report reveals.

Reuters/Mike Sagar Golfer Tiger Woods smiles as he sits down to sign copies of his new book "The 1997 Masters: My Story" at a book signing event.

The 42-year-old golf legend had several potent medications in his system when he was pulled over in May for suspected driving under influence, as revealed by the report. Woods had painkillers and other substances including Vicodin, Dilaudid, Xanax, Ambien and Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) that day, according to the Palm Beach Post.

THC is the active ingredient in marijuana, which can be useful for its effects that dull pain. Likewise, Vicodin and Dilaudid are very effective painkillers. Woods claimed that he takes prescribed medications, including Vicodin, for his back pain.

The golf icon later added that he had an "unexpected reaction" to the meds that he took, which may come as no surprise considering these substances were all found in combination within his body.

Aside from painkillers, another substance found by the toxicology exam, Xanax, is prescribed as a part of anti-anxiety treatment regimens. Ambien, meanwhile, is recommended for cases of insomnia.

"Recently, I had been trying on my own to treat my back pain and a sleep disorder, including insomnia, but I realize now it was a mistake to do this without medical assistance," Woods noted in a statement he made on Monday, Aug. 14.

"I am continuing to work with my doctors, and they feel I've made significant progress. I remain grateful for the amazing support that I continue to receive and for the family and friends that are assisting me," Woods concluded, thanking the people close to him who helped him since his arrest last May.

Woods' legal counsel is moving to postpone his arraignment. Instead, his counsel asked for the golf legend to be put in a probationary term designed for first-time offenders.