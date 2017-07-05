Tiger Woods News: Golfer Opens Up About Completing 'Intensive Program' Following DUI Arrest

REUTERS/Rafael Suanes-USA TODAY Sports Tiger Woods watches his shot after teeing off on the 2nd hole in the final round of the Quicken Loans National golf tournament at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia, in this file photo taken August 2, 2016.

One of the most famous golfers of all-time, Tiger Woods, recently shared that he has completed an "intensive program" following his May arrest for driving under the influence.

Woods went to Twitter and shared a message with fans: "I recently completed an out of state private intensive program."

The social media post came in a couple of weeks after the 41-year-old golfer told fans he was receiving professional help in dealing with his medications.

"I will continue to tackle this going forward with my doctors, family and friends. I am so very thankful for all of the support I've received," the 14-time Major champion added.

In a June 19 tweet, Woods revealed that he was having some problems dealing with his back pains as well as a sleeping disorder. This caused him to take medications that he did not know could impair him when mixed.

In April, Woods underwent his fourth back surgery that prompted him to take some time off from the golf scene. His latest medical operation was needed to tackle a lingering back and leg pain caused by a narrowing lower back disc as an effect of the first three surgeries he previously had.

In May, police found Woods' Mercedes automobile stopped along a road at Jupiter, Florida.

The authorities thought something was not right since - according to reports - Woods' car was parked "awkwardly" at the side of the road, with two flat tires, the brake lights on, a blinking right signal light, and the engine running.

When the police approached Woods, he was almost asleep behind the wheel and could not make it through any of the field sobriety tests performed by the police on patrol.

However, Woods immediately denied that he was intoxicated with alcohol, which was corroborated by the authorities who said the golfer had a blood alcohol level reading of 0.00 percent at the time of the arrest.

Woods then revealed that he was unaware of the effect of mixing his medications and apologized to his family and fans for what happened.

The golfer is looking forward to getting back on the course and joining more tournaments after he recovers from the surgery. But first, he has to face the Palm Beach County court. He was originally scheduled to be arraigned for his DUI charge this July 5. However, court records show that the presiding judge moved the hearing to Aug. 9 instead.