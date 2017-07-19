Tim Burton's 'Dumbo': Live-Action Remake Not Kid-Friendly?

"Dumbo" is next in line in the plethora of classic Disney animated movies being reimagined as live-action films. But a recent showcase of a life-size figure of the titular elephant suggests that it might not be child-friendly as the original animated film.

REUTERS/Tony Gentile Michael Keaton will play the villain in Disney's live-action adaptation of "Dumbo."

At the D23 Expo last weekend, Disney treated fans to some of their upcoming live-action films. This includes "Aladdin" starring Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott as Aladdin and Jasmine, respectively. The panel audience was also shown a near shot-for-shot recreation of "The Circle of Life" from Jon Favreau's "The Lion King."

A life-size sculpture of "Dumbo" was also showcased although it was far from the cute baby elephant that fans have come to know and love. The elephant's big blue eyes and chubby cheeks were gone in favor of a more realistic appearance that can only be described as nightmare-inducing.

Wait wait wait. THIS is what Dumbo's going to look like in Tim Burton's DUMBO? For reals? pic.twitter.com/NQUHeP4cbP — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) July 16, 2017

As for the cast, Colin Farrell will play the elephant's caretaker, Holt Farrier, with Nico Parker and Finley Hobbins as his children. Danny DeVito will take on the role of circus owner Max Medici in the film. The enigmatic entrepreneur V.A. Vandemere and aerial artist Colette Marchant will be played by Michael Keaton and Eva Green, respectively.

So far, Disney has had huge success with the live-action reboots of its classic films with "Cinderella," "The Jungle Book" and "Beauty and the Beast." But with the company barely scratching the surface of their huge roster of films, creative fatigue is bound to come sooner or later.

The fact that Tim Burton will also direct the film adds to the concerns of those who are already hesitant about the project. While Burton's creations are certainly considered as eye candy, his signature dark and depressing theme might not be considered suitable for all ages.

Hopefully, Burton doesn't make another "Alice in Wonderland" with this classic film and prove his critics wrong. With reboots and remakes being a 50-50 prospect, the most fans can hope for is some nostalgia without ruining their childhood.

"Dumbo" is set to be released on March 29, 2019.