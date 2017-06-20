Tim Hague's Death Updates: City of Edmonton to Probe Boxer's Death

The city of Edmonton is launching an investigation to probe the death of former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter-turned-boxer Tim Hague, who died last Sunday after getting knocked down in his match last Friday.

Reuters/Mike BlakeThe city of Edmonton will launch a third-party investigation on Hague's death.

According to Holly Budd, spokesperson of the city, they are hiring the services of a third party and independent investigator to shed light on the events that led to the death of the boxer by examining "relevant policy, procedures, training, and equipment pertaining to combative sporting events."

As the Edmonton Combative Sports Commission (ECSC) is under the jurisdiction of the city of Edmonton, Budd revealed that the city's attempt to delve into what really happened is aimed at determining what works well and what does not so that improvements can be delivered upon recommendations that will be made.

"We want to make sure our policies and procedures are responsive to the community and making sure these events are absolutely as safe as they can be," said deputy city manager Rob Smyth.

While the planned investigation has no timeline, Smyth told the Edmonton media that the city is saddened by the tragedy that befell it and extended their condolences to the bereaved family of Hague.

It was on Friday night when Hague sustained critical injuries during his match against Adam Braidwood at the Shaw Conference Centre. He was knocked out at the second round of the bout after Braidwood landed him a punch. Beginning Saturday morning, the former UFC fighter-turned-boxer was already in critical condition until he passed away at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

"It is with incredible sadness, sorrow and heartbreak to report that Tim has passed away today. He was surrounded by family, listening to his favorite songs. We will miss him with (sic) so greatly," said Hague's sister, Jackie Neil, via a statement that announced the death of the 34-year-old boxing personality.