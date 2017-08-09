Tim Tebow Considered by Miami Dolphins as a Replacement for QB

Is it Tebow Time? The Miami Dolphins have reportedly considered recruiting former NFL star Tim Tebow as a potential replacement for quarterback Ryan Tannehill who is currently benched because of an injury.

REUTERS / Jasen Vinlove - USA TODAY Sports St. Lucie Mets player Tim Tebow reportedly performing very well

Miami Herald's Armando Salguero took to Twitter to announce a list of names that the Dolphins considered as potential substitutes before they ultimately picked Jay Cutler. He wrote, "Among QB names Dolphins considered before discarding for multiple reasons in favor of Cutler: Kaepernick, Tebow, Orton."

Former quarterback and current Mets minor league outfielder Tim Tebow was in the running for the position. But if he was chosen, he might have declined the offer as he has yet to show interest in returning to the NFL as a quarterback.

Why would he? As previously reported, the former NFL player might make it to the big leagues soon. He has been performing well for the St. Lucie Mets since his promotion in June. In 25 of his games, he has hit .317/..398/.549 under the most advanced classification of the Florida State League.

Apart from that, he has been able to reduce the number of strikeouts since he got promoted, and he has been able to maintain his walk rate.

More recently, he snagged a .769 OPS with 5 HR and 23 RBI, again for the High-A affiliate. The numbers that Tebow is producing are way better than his first few months at Low-A Columbia.

To note, Salguero added that the team was quick to eliminate some names from the aforementioned roster. Perhaps, Tebow, who is currently fixed on a different sport, might be one of those.

Cutler has signed a one-year $10 million contract with the Dolphins.

With that in mind, Tebow's hordes of adoring fans might be able to chant "It's Tebow Time" once again. But this time, it will be on a baseball field.

More updates should follow.