Tim Tebow Might Join the Big Leagues Soon, MLB Insider Says

New York Mets outfielder Tim Tebow's performance is surprising many. While the onset of his career might have been tough, he seems to be rallying back, adding last Sunday's home run to his impressive stats.

REUTERS/Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports Tebow showing some strong numbers since his promotion

While some believe that the former quarterback's home run was a fluke, the former quarterback has actually been performing well recently. In the last 25 games, he has been hitting a .317/.398/.549, four of which were home runs. In the most advanced level of the Florida State League, Class A, he has displayed great improvement. He only hit .220/.311/.336 over 64 games when he was in Columbia.

Since his promotion, he has also managed to reduce his strike out rate. And his walk rate remains stable for now.

Many questioned if he deserved the recent promotion, but his current stats have momentarily silenced them. Perhaps no one is as surprised as the Mets. Back in July, the team's general manager Sandy Alderson said that minor-league teams have been using the already famous Tebow to earn more money.

A member of the Mets brass once said, "Look, we signed him because he is a good guy, partly because of his celebrity, partly because this is an entertainment business. My attitude is, Why not?"

Although this remains to be true, Tebow is steadily evolving into a better baseball player. Who knows? Maybe in the near future, Tebow will get an even bigger promotion. Rumor has it the big leagues have their eyes on Tebow. If he continues to perform well, there is a good chance the New York Mets will consider him for September call-ups.

In an interview on the "Dan Patrick Show," MLB insider Tom Verducci said that baseball fans might just see Tebow playing in Citi Field someday.

"I can (see it), and I know people would be outraged by the dog and pony show," Verducci said. "He's done everything the Mets have asked, he's been a good solider, he's worked hard, there's no question he's gotten better."

More updates should follow.