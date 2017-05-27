Tim Tebow News 2017: Professional Baseball Outfielder Makes Game-Ending Diving Catch

Tim Tebow has added a new achievement to his personal highlight reel.

Reuters/Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY SportsTim Tebow looks on during workout at the Mets Minor League Complex in Port St. Lucie, Florida, Sept. 19, 2016.

Following a long period of irrelevancy this season, Tebow is back on the public eye with a video of his diving play that is now making the rounds online. On Thursday night, the professional baseball outfielder gave his team, the Columbia Fireflies, a win after he did an awkward diving catch. The ball was about to hit Tebow's direction in the field, so he dove and caught it. Tebow successfully preserved a 3-2 lead for the Fireflies.

According to reports, the game-ending catch was one of Tebow's few shining moments for the Mets Class-A affiliate. He has hit .231 with three home runs and 14 RBIs for his team in 38 games this season. Those numbers are not great, even if fans will ignore the fact that he is a 29-year-old Single-A baseball player.

After completing just eight passed for 39 yards during his time with the Jets, Tebow failed to pursue his lifelong dream of becoming an NFL quarterback. He jumped into sports broadcasting for a while in his career before eventually announcing his decision to join professional baseball.

In other news, Tebow's first minor league baseball card is now available. The former NFL star is featured in the 2017 Topps Pro Debut Baseball set. Aside from Tebow, other minor league players will be featured in the 200-card set.

This is not the first time Tebow has appeared in baseball cards. Although he has already been featured on Panini and Leaf baseball cards, this is the first one where he is sporting an official Minor League Baseball uniform.

Fans who want to purchase Topps Debut sets can check out local hobby stores or other leading retailers, including Target and Walmart. They can also buy the sets from select Minor League ballparks and online retailers.