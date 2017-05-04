Tim Tebow News 2017: Tebow Proves To Be an Asset to the Fireflies

A month since he joined the Columbia Fireflies to start his minor league baseball career, Tim Tebow has shown some significant progress as a greenhorn. In a recent interview, he admitted having to deal with letdowns just like his fellow minor leaguers, but that does not make him any less happy about his decision to pursue the sport.

Reuters/Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY SportsNew York Mets designated hitter Tim Tebow (97) grounds into a double play that resulted in a run against the Boston Red Sox at First Data Field, Mar. 8, 2017.

According to The State, baseball is Tebow's first love so it was fun giving it a try after not playing it for quite some time. "I went this route for a reason. I'm doing something I love. And I'm not going to look back with regret. When we are doing that, we are never looking at the present and missing the right now. And you won't be as good as you can in the future," said the former NFL quarterback after the Fireflies' 2-1 win this week.

Tebow has given the Fireflies an upper hand since joining the team. In fact, according to the Associated Press, Fireflies manager Jose Leger commended the player for the consistency of his at-bats. "Once he finds the rhythm, this guy's got the right tools to play this game," he said. After Tuesday's 0-for-2 effort, he was able to hit .231.

Leger also said Tebow's presence has been an advantage to the team because he leads by example. He also described Tebow as a humble guy and someone who possesses everything that he asks for in a player.

Despite making significant progress in his baseball career, and although reactions across the board have generally been positive, Tebow still gets negative remarks from his critics. However, Tebow said he does not let remarks—good or bad—affect him. Instead, he just stays locked in and remains focused on the task at hand.

At this point in his career, Tebow is more comfortable with playing baseball and is happy about the progress he is making.