Tim Tebow News: Despite Grueling Trips and Unimpressive Play, Former NFL Quarterback Enjoys Minor League Baseball

Despite the long hour trips and playing with those almost 10 years younger than he is, former American football superstar Tim Tebow does not intend to leave the Minor League Baseball team that he is currently part of, the Columbia Fireflies.

REUTERS/Mike SegarTim Tebow speaks at a news conference introducing him as a Jets at the team's training center in Florham Park, New Jersey March 26, 2012.

Tebow, 29, may have two national titles, a Heisman Trophy as Florida Gators' quarterback in college, and worked as a college football analyst for ESPN's SEC Network, but he chose to stick it out with the New York Mets' Single A franchise, the Columbia Fireflies, in the Minor League Baseball. While his decision leaves some of his fans shaking their heads, Tebow reveals that it is the competition itself that he enjoys, hence, the decision to stick it out with the Fireflies.

According to the baseball player, the game is an opportunity to be on the field and compete to win, something that he already experienced in college and when he was still with the Gators and with the Denver Broncos when he was still a young NFL (National Football League) quarterback.

Despite enjoying the opportunity to showcase his brand of baseball game, though, Tebow admitted that the long trips for the Fireflies' games are not something that he looks forward to.

"After about seven hours, you want it to end," Tebow told CSN.

Tebow's stint in the Minor League Baseball has not been that impressive for the past two months. However, Tebow believes that the results of every single game are not what matters, but what he does to better himself.

"You have games every single day, and it is not about the results in every single game. It is about what you do in batting practice, on the tee and cage and apply that. You might have a great game but didn't do it the way you wanted to," he explained.

"For me, it just to focus on the little things every single day I need to do to get better," he added.