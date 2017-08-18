Tim Tebow News: Former NFL Quarterback Makes an Elderly Fan's Day

Reuters/Danny Moloshok/File Photo Former NFL player Tim Tebow arrives at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California, U.S. on March 2, 2014.

A simple kind gesture from Tim Tebow has made the day of an elderly fan.

Tebow has once again proven that simple acts of kindness can go a long way. While the St. Lucie Mets outfielder was signing autographs prior to his game in Florida last Sunday, a fan asked him to say hello to his 88-year-old grandmother, Margaret McClung. Without dilly-dallying, the former NFL quarterback looked at the said fan's camera, and said:

"What's up, Miss Margaret? It's Tim Tebow. I hope you're having a great day. God bless."

The said fan, Danny Terp, told People that his grandmother has always adored Tebow. Hence, when he showed her the video greeting of the former Florida Gators' quarterback, it was but natural for her to be pleasantly surprised.

"Tebow is a huge deal to her, she's a huge fan of the Gators and football. When I was a kid we made a few trips to see Tebow play, and she even bought me his fathead for Christmas one year," the 17-year old Terp said.

Terp also went to reveal that the very thing that his grandmother likes about Tebow is that he works on making a difference in other people's lives. Hence, McClung just could not hide how overjoyed she was upon seeing Tebow's message for her.

"That's something, to hear him say your name," McClung said in the video taken by Terp as she watched Tebow greeting her.

It has been learned that McClung has had a tough year. Apart from having been hit by a car while crossing a street, she also suffered from stroke.

According to Terp, her grandmother's reaction to Tebow's message has been her most energetic since stroke took a toll on her.

The video that captured McClung's reaction to Tebow's message has now gone viral after Terp posted it on Twitter.