Tim Tebow News: Former NFL Star Gets Praises After Two Home Runs, Intimidates MILB Pitcher?

Former National Football League (NFL) superstar Tim Tebow is proving himself to be a force to be reckoned with in the baseball field.

(Photo: Reuters/Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)New York Mets designated hitter Tim Tebow (97) grounds into a double play that resulted in a run against the Boston Red Sox at First Data Field, Mar. 8, 2017.

In an interview with Bleacher Report, minor-league pitcher Matt Solter admitted that it is intimidating having to be face to face with Tebow.

"I think anybody would be lying if they said they didn't at least acknowledge it a little bit. That's part of the pre-pitch," Solter said.

"You clear it and, as cliche as it sounds, you attack him like any other batter and see how he reacts to different pitches and adjust accordingly to make some pitches and get an out," he went on to say.

Tebow plays for the Columbia Fireflies, the Single-A affiliate of the New York Mets. He already delivered not one but two home runs.

Solter said that Tebow's big frame or the fact that he is not built like a typical baseball player was an advantage to them as it meant he is not as quick as turning on pitches as others are. But this also benefited Tebow.

"You can tell, obviously, right away that he's a big guy. The power is going to be a real tool for him. Outside of that, there wasn't a whole lot we had on him," the pitcher admitted.

In the same Bleacher Report interview, Green Jackets pitcher Domenic Mazza seconded Solter's remarks, describing Tebow as "definitely bigger than most guys out here."

"Just based off of that, you get the sense that he's going to have some power," he went on to say about Tebow, who hit two homers when he took on Mazza's team.

Solter admitted that the former Heisman Award winner has a better eye than they expected and when he hit the homers, everybody was sort of "in awe."

"There's something about the Tebow Effect that he was able to put a good swing on the pitch," Solter continued.

That being said, Tebow will be someone that baseball players will definitely have to look out for.