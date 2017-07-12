Tim Tebow News: Former NFL Star-Turned-Baseball Player Achieves 9-Game Hitting Streak

REUTERS / Jasen Vinlove - USA TODAY Sports St. Lucie Mets player Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow is on a winning streak after being promoted to the high-A St. Lucie Mets.

The 29-year-old former NFL quarterback just had a nine-game hitting streak during the past 13 games that he played with the minor league baseball team, including the game against the Jupiter Hammerheads on Tuesday, July 11, which marks the end of the four-game series. He also managed to record some hits in 11 of his last 13 games.

Reports also reveal that the Mets was victorious in several back-to-back games since the Heisman Trophy awardee joined the minor league baseball team.

According to reports,Tebow had a two-out, three-run double during the team's game against Fort Myers Miracle on Monday last week, then helped the Mets defeat Charlotte Stone Crabs with a home run on Wednesday. He also recorded an RBO double and scored during the three-run fourth inning during Saturday's game against the Hammerheads.

If he continues his hitting streak, The Big Lead reveals that Tebow will only be 62 hits away from breaking a minor league hitting record.

Kevin Randel, the team manager of the Hammerheads, recently told The Palm Beach Post that Tebow showed a huge improvement in his game since he first saw the former pro football player during the spring training. "I don't think anything he does is a surprise," Randel said. "He's a superior athlete. He was off the game for so long, so it's not a surprise that it's coming along."

Before joining the Mets, Tebow last played baseball as a full-time athlete back in his junior year in high school in 2005. He only announced his intention to return to the sport in early August 2016.

While waiting for the Mets' next games, Tebow was reportedly spotted hanging out at the Silos for a little unwinding with his crew.