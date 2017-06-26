Tim Tebow News: Former NFL Superstar Gets a Promotion

Tim Tebow has been promoted from Columbia of the Low-A South Atlantic League to St. Lucie of the High-A Florida State League, Mets general manager Sandy Alderson has announced.

(Photo: REUTERS/Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports)Columbia Fireflies outfielder Tim Tebow (15) watches his hit on a home run during the second inning against the Augusta GreenJackets at Spirit Communications Park, April 6, 2017.

The former Heisman Trophy winner has been getting praises for making serious progress despite the numbers he crunches still sitting sub-par.

Alderson, however, appreciates how Tebow has been consistently getting better in the game. He said as per USA Today:

"His on-base (percentage), isolated power, swing, exit velocity, a lot of different things have been much better in the last 15 games. On the other hand, we recognize this is not the normal, usual circumstance, but we just felt that given everything involved, this was about the right time for him to move up to high A."

Tebow is not in the major league. The promotion simply sees him move from one minor league to another. It is believed there is a lot of work to do for that big step.

Tebow has a batting line of 0.222/0.311/0.340 at Columbia with three home runs in 63 games and managed to strike out 69 times and draw 23 walks. In his left fielder days, he made seven errors in 58 chances this season.

Tebow's promotion, while not "earth-shattering news" as Alderson pointed out, has been pondered on for a while now. Reports about it emerged last month.

J.J. Cooper of Baseball America said that many fans indeed want to watch Tebow in action. Attendance data from April show that roughly 2,210 come out to witness the former National Football League (NFL) quarterback play in the field.

This means that he is quite a lucrative player, making him worth an additional $44,200 per night. Based on this, CBS Sports believes that the so-called "Tebow effect" could be the primary basis of a promotion for Tebow and not his performance.