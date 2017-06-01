Tim Tebow News: Mets Prospect Featured on SAL All-Star Game Ballot

Former National Football League (NFL) quarterback and current Mets outfield prospect Tim Tebow is featured on this year's South Atlantic League's Southern Division All-Star ballot.

(Photo: Reuters/Ray Subblebine)A photo of former New York Jets quarterback Tim Tebow at a news conference in Florham Park, New Jersey in March 2012.

According to a report by CBS Sports, the 29-year-old athlete is batting 0.221 with 3 home runs in 40 games at the Low-A level. And while these are not particularly impressive numbers, he has been improving steadily after his slow start into 2017.

Tebow is going up against fellow Sally League left fielders such as Ryan Scott of Greenville and Jacob Heyward of Augusta. Considering the former Heisman trophy winner's popularity as an athlete, getting voted in seems very likely.

Those who are interested in participating and casting their vote in the 2017 SAL Southern Division All-Star Game Ballot can do so here.

In other news, Tebow is set to play the outfield for the Columbia Fireflies at the Municipal Stadium in Hagerstown, Maryland in a four-game series against the Hagerstown Suns, beginning on Thursday night, June 1.

Given the popularity of Tebow as a former NFL star and ESPN commentator, the Suns have made preparations for a huge turnout of fans during the games who are looking to watch Tebow play and hopefully meet him as well.

According to the Suns' general manager, Travis Painter, all of the Municipal Stadium's reserved seats are sold out. The grandstand is sold out for the scheduled game on Saturday (June 3) and is nearly sold out for the games on Thursday night (June 1) and Friday (June 2).

"For us, this is a good thing," Painter said, according to Herald Mail Media. "It's a time for us to showcase Hagerstown, and the Hagerstown Suns to people who haven't been here this year or haven't been here before."

"We are expecting a big walkup crowd," he added. "The weather is supposed to be great."

The games are scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday, and at 2:05 p.m. on Sunday (June 4).