Tim Tebow Hits Second Homer in Three Games

Tim Tebow's detractors were probably still talking about how his first home run was a fluke when the second one went flying out of the park. Well, that three-run no-doubter should silence his critics for a while.

Tim Tebow with his second homerun of the season! It was a 3-run HR to Right Field. #LetsGlow pic.twitter.com/jrusDpU6EL — Columbia Fireflies (@ColaFireflies) April 9, 2017

(Photo: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports)Columbia Fireflies outfielder Tim Tebow (15) watches his hit on a home run during the second inning against the Augusta GreenJackets at Spirit Communications Park, April 6, 2017.

That was Tebow's second home run in three games with the Columbia Fireflies and there's plenty more where that came from. This time he knew the ball was going over the fence so he didn't have to stop at second base.

Of course, some people will continue to argue that he's going against players who are a decade younger than he is. But the fact of the matter is, Tebow has improved by leaps and bounds in the past few months and Fireflies manager Jose Leger thinks he did really well in his first three games with the club.

"The progress has been absolutely impressive, to be honest with you. I saw him in spring training and the way he went about his business, but I've seen even more progress here. He made a couple of plays in the outfield today where it seems like he's been playing there for a while. He works on things every single day," Leger said in an interview with The State.

"I'm very happy for him. He's so strong that if he puts the barrel of the bat on the ball, it has a chance to go out of the park," he continued.

Tebow certainly has home run power. That was never in question. But can he do it on a regular basis? Probably not. He won't hit home runs all the time, but he will continue to work on the other facets of the game and he will prove his doubters wrong.

Tebow still has a long way to go before he can reach the majors, but he's starting to convince observers he can play baseball at a high level. Not bad for a former professional football quarterback.