Tim Tebow to Star in PureFlix Christian Soap Opera 'Hilton Head Island'

Christian athlete Tim Tebow will soon be starring in the upcoming faith-based soap opera "Hilton Head Island."

According to CBN, the St. Lucie Mets baselball player and philanthropist will be making a guest appearance in the 22-episode PureFlix produced drama series starring Antonio Sabato Jr. ("The Bold And The Beautiful") and Donna Mills ("Knots Landing") that is set to air this fall.

Carrot Top and Rob Schneider will also be making guest appearances in the series, and each episode will end with a prayer led by veteran actor Burt Reynolds ("Boogie Nights"). It's not yet know if Tebow will be playing himself or have a character role in the series.

Speaking about the series, PureFlix President Greg Gudorf said: "There's clearly an appetite for original content in the streaming video world and we decided it was a hunger we needed to feed. Our efforts paid off. Our growing subscriber base gravitates toward original series that are new, fresh and can only be seen on our platform."

Last month, PureFlix launched a sitcom called "Hitting The Breaks" starring David A.R. White ("God's Not Dead"). Aside from plans to debut "Hilton Head Island" in the fall, there are also plans for a comedy series starring White called "Malibu Dan."

Original programming on the Christian streaming service, such as "PureFlix Comedy All-Stars," "After The Encounter," and "Pure Talk" have proven to be successful and given Gudorf the confidence to move forward with groundbreaking Christian programming.

"The popularity and success of The Encounter series was the driving force for us to expand our original content lineup," Gudorf added. "It gave us the confidence to keep on developing new original series and programs."

Pure Flix has made it clear that providing family friendly content is a primary goal for the streaming service. "Our purpose is simple — PureFlix strives to be the most trusted family-friendly video-streaming source on the web," the company states on its website.