Tim Tebow Update, News: Tebow Signs Multi-Year Extension With ESPN

Tim Tebow may be busy chasing his dream with the Columbia Fireflies right now, but he's also keeping his job as a college football studio analyst for ESPN.

(Photo: Reuters/Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports)Columbia Fireflies outfielder Tim Tebow (15) watches his hit on a home run during the second inning against the Augusta GreenJackets at Spirit Communications Park, April 6, 2017.

ESPN has announced that Tebow has signed a multi-year contract extension with the network and he will continue to work as co-host on the SEC Network's traveling pre-game show, "SEC Nation."

"Over the last three years ESPN and the SEC Nation crew have become like family. I love the passion that SEC fans bring to our set every Saturday morning and I look forward to continuing to share my own love of the game with fans on ESPN and SEC Network," Tebow said in a statement on ESPN.

ESPN has been laying off a lot of employees lately, but Tebow remains very popular with the viewers, so the network is glad to have him back.

"Tim brings a wealth of knowledge and passion to his analysis of college football and surprised many fans with his strong opinions and engaging presence on SEC Nation," ESPN executive Stephanie Druley said.

Tebow won two BCS National Championship games (2006, 2008) with the University of Florida and he was awarded the Heisman Trophy in 2007. Tebow was selected by the Denver Broncos in the first round of the 2010 draft and he played three seasons in the National Football League (NFL).

The former NFL quarterback has been with ESPN since 2014. He is currently on hiatus while he plays minor league baseball with the New York Mets' Class-A affiliate in the South Atlantic League. His contract with ESPN will not prevent him from playing with the Fireflies.

In 27 games with the Fireflies, Tebow has a 0.242 batting average, a 0.327 on-base percentage and a 0.358 slugging percentage. He has two home runs so far. His numbers may not be on par with most players in the majors, but he is still looking to improve in all aspects of his game.