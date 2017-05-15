Tim Tebow Updates, News: Mets Consider Promoting Tim Tebow

It's been over a month since Tim Tebow's minor league career with the Columbia Fireflies began and he has already experienced his fair share of ups and downs with the club. While he was great at the start of the season when he had two home runs in the first three games, he has cooled down significantly since then.

(Photo: Reuters/Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)Tim Tebow looks on during workout at the Mets Minor League Complex in Port St. Lucie, Florida, Sept. 19, 2016.

Tebow was only batting 0.156 in his first 12 games with the New York Mets' Class-A affiliate, but he has been on fire lately. Well, it seems the Mets have noticed how good he's been lately.

The New York Posts' Mike Puma has reported that the club is considering promoting Tebow within their minor league system. However, Puma added that they will likely wait until after the All-Star game to do so.

So, what's the next step up the ladder?

The Mets can send Tebow to their High-A affiliate, the St. Lucie Mets, but NBC Sports' Craig Calcaterra thinks he's heading to their Double-A affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

"The next level up from where Tebow is now would be St. Lucie, which is high-A, but I bet if they promote him they'd send him to Double-A Binghamton. Partially to get him closer to New York geographically, but partially as a sink-or-swim proposition," he stated in his report.

"Players say that the toughest jump in the minors is the one to Double-A. That's where real talents go after the great filter that is A-ball," he added.

Moving him closer to New York City is actually a sound plan. He has been a huge draw for the Fireflies in the South Atlantic League and he will continue to get a lot of attention with St. Lucie or Binghamton.

In 29 games with the Fireflies, Tebow is posting a batting average of 0.243, an on-base percentage of 0.328 and a slugging percentage of 0.359.