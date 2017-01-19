Time for Church to Wake Up, Fight Against Tide of 'Forced Acceptance' of Homosexuality, Abortion: AFA

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The Church in America has for decades found itself in a war with the "forced acceptance of homosexuality and abortion," said conservative group American Family Association. Now, it's time for Christians to come alive spiritually in 2017.

(Photo: Reuters/Mike Segar)U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence exit the Lamington Presbyterian Church after attending Sunday services in Bedminster, New Jersey, November 20, 2016.

"For the past several decades a war has been fought over the forced acceptance of homosexuality and abortion. Since the dawn of creation God's people have viewed all forms of sexual deviancy and the murder of innocent life as two horrific sins that cannot be accepted in the public square, much less in our churches," AFA assistant to the president Walker Wildmon stated Wednesday.

"Christians have been in the cross hairs of this agenda and in return it has caused some to shrink back in order to avoid public shaming," he said.

Wildmon insisted that the Church has itself to blame for being passive in the face of these issues, and said that believers need to start getting actively involved in public policy areas in order to defend biblical principles.

He identified abortion, school choice and religious freedom as three main areas where Christians can put pressure on congressmen and politicians.

He argued that Christians have been marginalized by government officials over the past eight years when it comes to their beliefs, and pointed to florists, bakers, and other business owners who lost anti-discrimination legal battles over their refusal to serve gay weddings.

"If the Church in America will awaken spiritually and become engaged, not only in the local church but also in the public arena, we could see some positive changes take place in America in the near future," Wildmon wrote.

"Changes such as defunding Planned Parenthood, allowing school choice and advancing religious liberty will surely lift the weight of spiritual darkness that has covered this land for the past several decades," he continued.

"While there is much work to be done in order to bring spiritual revival to America, I believe an awakening Church is the first step in this endeavor."