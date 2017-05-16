'Timeless' Renewal news: NBC Retracts Show's Cancellation Announcement, Approves Season 2

NBC's "Timeless" has just been saved from cancellation as the network turns around and decides to renew the show instead. Although there has been no release date announcement for the second season of "Timeless" as of this time, fans are more than happy to hear about this unexpected reversal.

Facebook/NBCTimelessA promo image of NBC's "Timeless" used as one of the cover photos of the show's official Facebook page.

According to sources as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter, the producers of the show, backed by Sony Pictures Television, fought hard to keep the show on the air. Even after NBC has decided to cancel the time-travel drama series, the creator and showrunner tandem of Eric Kripke and Shawn Rayan kept on pitching for a season 2 of the show.

What could have swayed the network was an offer by the independent studio for a much larger share of the profits, as sources revealed. NBC could end up taking a larger cut of the proceeds. In exchange, the network agreed to commission another season of the sci-fi series, as Sony Pictures believe that the show's new direction has the potential to be a long-running franchise.

The second season has been pitched to be more family-oriented, and as such, the network could be moving the show to a more appropriate time slot, as insiders revealed. It has been speculated that "Timeless" will be moving from its 10 p.m. EDT slot to a more family-friendly 8 p.m. airtime.

Showrunner Kripke noted that a summer 2018 release for the season 2 could be expected, and the new season could last for ten new episodes. Nothing has been confirmed as of this time, and spring of 2018 is also a possible release date for the show.

Kripke took to social media to make a post announcing the show, and how time travel might have been involved.

The #TimeTeam went back 3 days, and changed history. @nbc picked us up for 10 episodes. Seriously. Airs next summer. #TimelessRenewed pic.twitter.com/SDkeShlByL — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) May 13, 2017

"Timeless" follows the adventures of the show's heroes as they travel back in time. The crew frequently makes stops along major events in history, making the show a favorite among parents, schools and education-oriented fans.