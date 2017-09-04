'Timeless' Season 2 News: Resurrected NBC Series to Start Filming in November; Upcoming Season to Premiere in 2018

Facebook/NBCTimeless A promotional image for "Timeless" on NBC.

Viewers were taken on an exciting ride through history when "Timeless" premiered on NBC last year.

With an unlikely trio composed of Matt Lanter as the soldier named Wyatt Logan, Abigail Spencer as historian Lucy Preston, and Malcolm Barrett as the scientist Rufus Carlin, they jumped in different time periods to protect important historical events from alteration in the hands of Goran Visnjic's Garcia Flynn.

The events included the Hindenburg Disaster and more. The show also featured iconic historical figures like Jesse James and Abraham Lincoln.

The series had a dedicated fan base, but its ratings were reportedly not as good as of the other NBC shows. Although fans were disappointed when the network axed the series months ago after its freshman season, they can now look forward to another season which will premiere next year.

In a recent tweet, it was announced that "Timeless" writers will be going back to work soon as filming of the resurrected science fiction/fantasy series is slated to begin this November.

Season 2 Update: @NBCTimeless writers start work a week from Monday. Filming begins in November. See the most amazing fans in TV in 2018! — Writers Room (@TheTimelessRoom) September 1, 2017

When "Timeless" season 1 concluded, it left fans with a major cliffhanger that needed to be resolved.

Although the trio's latest goal was to stop the mysterious Rittenhouse from changing history to their benefit, which was apparently what Garcia was also doing, Lucy's own parents were revealed to have been deeply involved in it. They even had high ranks in the organization.

What will happen to Lucy's relationship with her family? Although her father is already out of the picture, she was close to her mother. But with conflicting interests, considering that Lucy does not want to join Rittenhouse, will her mother betray the organization when her daughter's life is put at risk?

Also, Rufus' girlfriend, Jiya (Claudia Doumit), was suffering the side effects from the improper usage of the time machine. It remains to be seen if this could have a heavy impact on the storyline.

"Timeless" season 2 reportedly has 10 episodes, fewer than of the first season, which had 16. An exact release date has not been announced yet.