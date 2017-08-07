'Timeless' Season 2 Spoilers, Cast News: Abigail Spencer's 'Grey's Anatomy' Stint Won't Affect Series

"Timeless" star Abigail Spencer will recur on ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" this fall. The announcement of her guest appearance, however, has fans worried that it could affect her series on NBC.

Facebook/NBCTimeless The cast of "Timeless" on NBC will return for a second season in 2018.

According to reports, Spencer will replace Bridget Regan as Megan Hunt on "Grey's Anatomy" following the latter's filming unavailability. The role is a crucial one for the show's season 14 as her story will intertwine with the lead character, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo).

Regan played Megan in season 13 as Nathan Riggs' (Martin Henderson) long lost love. Nathan's relationship with Meredith is just beginning in the long-running ABC series and there will be a love triangle brewing among the characters.

Spencer's "Grey's Anatomy" appearance, however, won't affect the actress' schedule with "Timeless." The show won't begin filming until later this year, whereas "Grey's Anatomy" is already in production to make it to its Sept. 28 premiere.

Spencer should allegedly be ready on the set of "Timeless" by the time she finishes filming her "Grey's Anatomy" scenes. "Timeless" is also not going to be behind schedule as the second season won't begin its 10-episode run until the summer of 2018.

Still, fans have a valid reason for worrying about the fate of "Timeless." The second season renewal of the series almost didn't happen as NBC initially announced it was canceled but later overturned this decision.

"We're happy to know that they care and love the show — we love the show," NBC Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt said about the fans of "Timeless" who rallied to get the show uncanceled last May.

"Timeless" is a time-travel drama series that debuted on NBC in October 2016. Apart from Spencer, who plays history expert Lucy Preston, the show also stars Malcolm Barrett as the scientist Rufus Carlin; Matt Lanter as Sgt. Wyatt Logan; Sakina Jaffrey as Homeland Security Agent Denise Christopher; Claudia Doumit as the time machine programmer, Jiya Marri; Paterson Joseph as Connor Mason, whose company created the time machine; and Goran Višnjić as Garcia Flynn, who stole the machine.