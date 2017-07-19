'Timeless' Season 2 Spoilers: Flynn Puts a Target on Emma's Back

Facebook/NBCTimeless Emma will be hunted in "Timeless" season 2.

Emma (Annie Wersching) has a bullseye on her back in the next installment of "Timeless."

Danger will follow Flynn's (Goran Višnjić) former partner in the new installment after she stole the time machine for Rittenhouse. It was revealed that she had been working for the mysterious organization all along. Flynn is definitely angry at her and will want to get revenge. He was caught by the Rittenhouse agents because of Emma, after all.

Executive producer Shawn Ryan previously hinted that they have a lot in store for Emma in season 2.

"We will definitely owe some answers and explanations for this in Season 2, but once again, it was always our plan that she was secretly Rittenhouse and she was hiding out in the 1880s for Rittenhouse reasons that we will need to explain. We'll see what stories we want to tell and how available our actress is to be on the show!" the EP teased via Deadline.

Meanwhile, more secrets will be revealed about the Prestons, specifically Carol (Susanna Thompson). Lucy's (Abigail Spencer) mother is expected to play a huge role in the new season as she leads the Rittenhouse to success. The group previously stole the time machine and was preparing to change history. Lucy finally learned that her mother was not the woman she thought she was. According to CarterMatt, Carol has more secrets than she will care to admit to her daughter.

Elsewhere, Wyatt (Matt Lanter) needs to come to terms with his feelings for Lucy. In the show's previous finale, the fans cheered when it looked like he was finally ready to pursue a romantic relationship with her. Wyatt has kept Lucy at arm's length because he wanted to stay loyal to the memories of his late wife. It seems like he has moved on and will do everything to win Lucy's favor.

NBC has not yet released any update on "Timeless" season 2 but the show is expected to return in 2018.