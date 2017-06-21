'Timeless' Season 2 Spoilers: Flynn to Hunt Down Lucy

Flynn (Goran Višnjić) will make sure Lucy (Abigail Spencer) will get what she deserves in the next installment of "Timeless."

Facebook/NBCTimelessFlynn is out for revenge in "Timeless" season 2.

Previously, series creator Eric Kripke revealed that Višnjić's character has a debt to settle with Lucy after she ended up betraying him last season. According to him, the criminal is raring to get revenge on her as soon as he gets released from captivity. Lucy will have to watch her back and let Wyatt (Matt Lanter) help her keep Flynn away. They both know that the man holds the key to the mystery they are about to face in season 2. No matter how much they want to take down Flynn, they have to work together at some point and this will prove to be near impossible.

"The reason we ended Flynn in that position was because we wanted to just continue and deepen and escalate the same relationships we had been playing and just take them to a whole new level. Flynn, when we find him in Season 2, I don't know 100 percent yet, but you can probably bet that he's going to be in some kind of incarceration, and he's going to be real angry at Lucy. And yet, he is going to be one of the few people suited to being able to fight whatever threats they face in Season 2. So it'll be uneasy and uncertain," Kripke teased in an interview with TVLine.

Meanwhile, Wyatt and Lucy will also have to face the reality that their days together are numbered. It was previously revealed that she would take over Carol's (Susanna Thompson) position in Rittenhouse. The entire Preston clan's future rests on Lucy's slim shoulders and the responsibility will weigh heavily in her heart. Spoilers claim she will have no choice but to leave her time travel group and say goodbye to Wyatt, whom she has liked for quite some time now. Carol will definitely not let her daughter be distracted from her quest, especially with the family's honor at stake.

NBC has not yet released any update on "Timeless" season 2.