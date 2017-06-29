'Timeless' Season 2 Spoilers: Flynn to Settle Score With Lucy?

Wyatt (Matt Lanter) will do his best to shield Lucy (Abigail Spencer) from an avenging Flynn (Goran Višnjić) in the next installment of "Timeless."

Facebook/NBCTimelessFlynn wants revenge in "Timeless" season 2.

Last season, Flynn was arrested by a member of the Rittenhouse. He was supposed to meet Lucy to get the names of those who killed his family. After she handed over the list, an agent from the organization swooped in and captured the criminal.

Series creator Eric Kripke revealed that Flynn was definitely angry and would go after Lucy to get revenge. He did not expect to be blindsided, especially after he gave her the journal.

"Flynn, when we find him in Season 2, I don't know 100 percent yet, but you can probably bet that he's going to be in some kind of incarceration, and he's going to be really f****** pissed at Lucy. And yet, he is going to be one of the few people suited to being able to fight whatever threats they face in Season 2. So it'll be uneasy and uncertain," Kripke teased in an interview with TVLine.

Meanwhile, the mysterious notebook also got many viewers' attention, especially when Flynn told Lucy that it was her who gave it to him. It seemed like a future Lucy went to the past and once met with the criminal. Why she would trust him enough to hold on to an important journal remains to be seen. What is certain, though, as spoilers indicate, is that Flynn will surely want to show Lucy how he feels about her betrayal in season 2.

Wyatt is expected to defend the lady's honor, especially now that he appears to have come to terms with his feelings. It has been previously teased that he is ready to let go of his deceased wife and fall in love again. Unfortunately, the new revelation that Lucy's family is part of Rittenhouse and that she is expected to take over her mother's position will likely put a wedge in their blooming romance.

NBC has not yet released any update on "Timeless" season 2.