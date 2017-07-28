'Timeless' Season 2 Spoilers: Is Carol the Next Big Bad?

Facebook/NBCTimeless Th Rittenhouse cannot be stopped in "Timeless" season 2.

Carol (Susanna Thompson) and the Rittenhouse will be one huge hurdle that the team will have to face in the next installment of "Timeless."

Executive producer Eric Kripke hinted to TVLine that Lucy's (Abigail Spencer) mother and the mysterious organization she belongs to are expected to be the next villains in the new season. Rittenhouse stole the time machine in last season's finale with the intention of using it to change history in their favor. Lucy, Wyatt (Matt Lanter) and the rest of the squad's main concern in the new storyline is how to stop the other side from succeeding without destroying the time machine. They also need to work with Flynn (Goran Višnjić) and this will complicate things.

In the show's last installment, Flynn finally discovered that his partner, Emma (Annie Wersching) was actually working for Rittenhouse. It was she who set him up to be captured. Flynn is expected to want revenge for the betrayal. Spoilers indicate that he will go all out on Emma to make her pay for what she did. Of course, he needs to escape from prison first. Perhaps Wyatt's team will help him since they are now on the same boat. They all want to retrieve the time machine from Rittenhouse. Working together will give them better chances of succeeding in their plan.

Still, the team must not leave their backs turned toward Flynn. He is a criminal and extremely cunning. He may end up selling them out. Flynn wants the time machine for himself. He has no intention of sharing it with the others.

Meanwhile, the cast of the series recently talked about the show's renewal to Entertainment Weekly. According to them, all of them got to talk via phone the moment NBC dropped its decision, except for Spencer. She was sleeping that time.

"I tried calling Abby because we live somewhat close to each other. I was going to go to her house and do, like, a skit! She loves skits. Who doesn't love a good skit?! But she slept through the whole thing. So I sort of did a lame version of it on my own," Lanter said.

NBC has not yet released any update on "Timeless" season 2 but the show is expected to return in 2018.