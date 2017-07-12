'Timeless' Season 2 Spoilers: Lucy to Act as Spy Against Rittenhouse?

Facebook/NBCTimeless Lucy's life is in danger in "Timeless" season 2.

Rittenhouse, the mysterious organization who stole the time machine, will continue on with its quest to change history in the next installment of "Timeless."

During last season's finale, viewers were shocked when they found out about Rittenhouse's sinister plan to take over the world. While it is obvious that the new storyline will revolve in this premise, executive producer Shawn Ryan chose to stay quiet about what they have in store for season 2. According to him, it is enough to know that the main characters will do anything to stop the organization from succeeding in its mission.

"We are working on our overall plan for Season 2 right now and we'll pitch it to NBC in April, so I'm reluctant to get too much into it because we'll want to take a deep breath and evaluate the whole season before we commit to what we want to do in Season 2. What I can say is the current plan involves our heroes traveling to the past to stop history from being perverted and changed too much," the EP shared in an interview with Deadline.

It has been teased that the villain Flynn (Goran Višnjić) will find himself working with Wyatt's (Matt Lanter) team to stop Rittenhouse. They all want to prevent their common enemy from using the time machine for personal gain. Although Lucy (Abigail Spencer) is technically part of the organization due to her family's connections, speculations claim that she will help Wyatt and the others by acting as a spy.

Lucy's predicament in season 2 is expected to worsen. She will technically be selling out her clan once she chooses her team. By doing so, she is putting her life in danger. Emma (Annie Wersching), Flynn's former partner who was revealed to be a Rittenhouse operative, will likely go after her.

NBC has not yet released any update on "Timeless" season 2 but the show is expected to return in 2018.