'Timeless' Season 2 Spoilers: Lucy Uncovers More Secrets in Family Closet

Lucy Preston (Abigail Spencer) will continue to discover secrets deeply buried in her family closet in the upcoming installment of "Timeless."

Facebook/NBCTimelessLucy's adventure continues in "Timeless" season 2.

The season finale was a rollercoaster ride for the history professor. First, she discovered that her grandfather was a closeted gay man. Then, she learned that her family has been part of the Rittenhouse for years. Her mother, Carol (Susanna Thompson), said it was time for her to take the reins and make the Prestons proud. Lucy could not believe that the organization she, Rufus Carlin (Malcolm Barrett) and Wyatt Logan (Matt Lanter) have been trying to take down was the same group she must protect.

This conflict of interest is expected to be one of the highlights in the next installment. Fans are also looking forward to Lucy's blossoming romance with Wyatt. Her responsibility to her family will put a wedge between them, just when he is ready to pursue a relationship with her. Viewers have been following the tension between the two main characters since the show's premiere. Wyatt has kept Lucy at arm's length for a long time because of the memory of his dead wife. Now that he is finally ready to move on, it looks like Lucy will have to let go of him to focus on her family's future.

In a panel interview (via Deadline), Spencer talked about her character's journey in the series. According to her, she likes the kind of the storylines they have in the show where history plays a major role in what is going to happen to the characters. Lucy, Rufus and Wyatt are on a quest to stop Garcia Flynn (Goran Višnjić), a criminal who aspires to change the natural order of things by time travel. Lucy's adventures will send her back to the past, where more of her family's secrets will be revealed one by one.

"That's what's so interesting about the show, is all of these storylines, and all of the historical components are really reflections, and a mirror to the characters finding out more about themselves. It's really just a journey for each of these human beings to find out what they're made of, and what they're not made of—their mettle, and their foibles, and also kind of the chance to see their heroicism [sic], which has been a big journey for Lucy," Spencer said.

NBC has yet to announce the renewal of "Timeless."