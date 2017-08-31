'Timeless' Season 2 Spoilers: Rittenhouse to Order Lucy's Death?

Facebook/NBCTimeless Lucy's life is in danger in "Timeless" season 2.

Carol (Susanna Thompson) and her mysterious organization may end up killing Lucy (Abigail Spencer) in the next season of "Timeless."

Trouble will ensue in the new installment of the NBC series as Lucy, Wyatt (Matt Lanter) and their team attempt to recover the time machine stolen by the Rittenhouse. In last season's finale, the faction succeeded in securing the magical device and launched a daring operation to dominate the world. The Time Squad will do its best to thwart the Rittenhouse's plan, but there is a big hurdle they will have to face first. It was revealed that Lucy's family has been one of the core foundations of the organization since time immemorial.

Carol told her daughter that she was being groomed to take over the position as head of the clan. Spoilers reveal that the Rittenhouse will do everything to make Lucy fulfill her destiny as a Preston. Since Lucy is in love with Wyatt, turning her back on the team will be twice as difficult. She may end up getting killed. Fans of the series are definitely worried about Spencer's storyline in the new season. Since the actress has been tapped to play a recurring role in ABC's "Grey's Anatomy," speculations are rife that NBC could end up cutting her scenes as Lucy.

Meanwhile, Lucy's friends will have their share of personal problems in season 2. Rufus (Malcolm Barrett) and Jiya (Claudia Doumit), for example, will need to decide if they will join the rest of the squad in the dangerous mission against the Rittenhouse. It has been teased that Jiya will continue to suffer from the debilitating effects of driving the time machine last installment. Rufus will want to make sure that his love interest's condition will not worsen. He already blames himself for what happened to Jiya. Taking care of her may be a full-time task, and this may mean he will have to say "no" to Wyatt when the latter asks for his help with future assignments.

NBC has not yet released any update on "Timeless" season 2 but the show is expected to return in 2018.