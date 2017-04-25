'Timeless' Season 2 Spoilers: Rufus Deals With Guilt Over Jiya's Condition

Rufus (Malcolm Barrett) will blame himself for what is happening with his girlfriend, Jiya (Claudia Doumit), in the next installment of "Timeless."

Recent spoilers report that Rufus and Jiya's relationship will suffer due to the latter's condition. During the last finale, she was forced to pilot the time ship because of Rufus' injury. Immediately after, Jiya started demonstrating weird symptoms that include fainting spells, bloodshot eyes and seizures. She was not meant to ride the time ship, let alone drive it. The vehicle was only good to accommodate three passengers at a time – Rufus, Wyatt (Matt Lanter) and Lucy (Abigail Spencer).

Executive producer Shawn Ryan previously told Deadline that many things would change for Jiya. In the finale, she had flashes of the past and present, as if she could see both eras all at once. Although the EP hinted that her new special ability would help the team, there is an off chance that it will take its toll on her romantic relationship with Rufus. He may even feel guilty of the fact that if not for him, Jiya would still be the same sweet girl she was before they met.

"We gave a little hint in the season finale that Jiya has been changed by her trip in the Lifeboat. I wouldn't say that we're indicating that Jiya can jump through time, but instead, that she can see different points in time from the same place. How this will affect her and how and if she'll be able to channel this skill in a way that will aid the team is something we'll explore," the EP teased.

Rufus and Jiya's relationship has just started, but already, it looks like they will be facing a lot of hurdles. In between Rufus' self-reproach and Jiya's difficulty in adjusting to her new condition, the two may be heading to splitsville before they can even declare their undying love to each other. Will they be strong enough?

NBC has yet to announce the renewal of "Timeless."