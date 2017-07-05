'Timeless' Season 2 Spoilers: Wyatt, Flynn to Declare Temporary Truce

Facebook/NBCTimeless Flynn's storyline is changing in "Timeless" season 2.

Flynn's (Goran Višnjić) storyline will take a drastic turn in the next installment of "Timeless."

Executive producer Shawn Ryan has revealed to Deadline that the villain's life will be taking a 180-degree turn in the new installment.

It has been implied that Flynn and Wyatt's (Matt Lanter) team will have to work together to recover the time machine that the mysterious organization Rittenhouse stole. It was also revealed that Flynn's partner, Emma (Annie Wersching), was an operative for the group. Because of this, Ryan said Višnjić's character would definitely be back in the series but would be somehow different.

"Well, Goran was fantastic for us this season and I don't think we've seen the end of Garcia Flynn on the show, though obviously his role would be different going forward," the EP teased.

Season 2 of the NBC series is expected to answer the questions left hanging in last season's finale. With her mother turning out to be a high-ranking official in Rittenhouse, it appears that Lucy (Abigail Spencer) is being groomed to soon take her place in the organization.

Rittenhouse's grand mission to steal the time machine and use it for its own selfish purpose caught many viewers by surprise.

However, although they are dealing with a common enemy, it will not be smooth sailing for Wyatt and Flynn. This is because of the fact that the latter is also planning his revenge against Lucy.

It was previously revealed that Flynn had found himself behind bars shortly after meeting with Lucy and he believes that she had set him up to be captured. Spoilers reveal that he will go after her while Wyatt will do anything to protect his ladylove.

The two men's strained relationship will become even more complicated as they try to avoid killing each other. They still have a mission to accomplish since Rittenhouse must not be allowed to succeed in its plans to alter the future.

NBC has not yet released any update on "Timeless" season 2 but it is expected to return in 2018.