'Timeless' Season 2 Spoilers: Wyatt Takes on the Rittenhouse for Lucy

Wyatt (Matt Lanter) will take on the entire Rittenhouse organization for Lucy (Abigail Spencer) in the next installment of "Timeless."

Facebook/NBCTimelessWyatt and Lucy's relationship will be on the line in "Timeless" season 2.

According to spoilers, Lucy's responsibility to the Preston family will put a wedge in her blooming romance with Wyatt. In last season's finale, it was revealed that Carol (Susanna Thompson) has been grooming her daughter to take her place in Rittenhouse. Lucy has no choice but to follow her orders because contradicting them means putting her family in danger. Wyatt, who is on the brink of confessing his feelings for Lucy, will be forced to watch the woman he likes go farther and farther away from him.

Lucy will have to leave her time travel team due to her situation. She will have no more time skipping between timelines, following Garcia (Goran Višnjić), when she has responsibilities at home. Wyatt will try to convince her to change her mind. He may even attempt to relieve Lucy of her duties by going directly against the organization. Meanwhile, Wyatt will need to protect Lucy from Garcia, who will come after her in season 2. Series creator Eric Kripke revealed that the criminal would try to kill Lucy once he learns of her betrayal.

"The reason we ended Flynn in that position was because we wanted to just continue and deepen and escalate the same relationships we had been playing and just take them to a whole new level. Flynn, when we find him in Season 2, I don't know 100 percent yet, but you can probably bet that he's going to be in some kind of incarceration, and he's going to be real angry at Lucy. And yet, he is going to be one of the few people suited to being able to fight whatever threats they face in Season 2. So it'll be uneasy and uncertain," Kripke teased.

NBC has not yet released any update on "Timeless" season 2.