10 Times Celebrities Threatened the President With Violence

Share

By Michael Gryboski , Christian Post Reporter
1 / 11
Reuters/FileActress and comedian Kathy Griffin

American presidents, regardless of political party, often garnered intense angry emotion from people across the world. Public figures and celebrities are no exception.

Recently, Kathy Griffin garnered intense criticism after doing a photo shoot that included her holding a bloodied severed head that resembled President Donald Trump.

Yet Griffin is only one of many examples when people in the public eye threw violent rhetoric at a twenty-first century commander-in-chief and soon-to-be president.

What follows are ten other times when a president experienced violent rhetoric and even threats from various celebrities, including actors, musicians, a preacher, and even a Gold Star mother.

Some apologized, some argued that their comments were misinterpreted. And at least one stated that the threatening language was an accident.

Follow Michael Gryboski on Twitter or Facebook

Share

Most Popular
  • Ontario Passes Law Allowing Gov't to Seize Children From Parents Who Oppose Gender Transition
  • 4 Evangelical Reactions to Trump Pulling Out of Paris Climate Deal
  • 5 Things You Should Know About Pentecost
  • Evangelical Pastor Arrested on Child Molestation Charges; Calif. Church 'Utterly Heartbroken'
  • Pastor, Wife Face Prison After Pleading Guilty to Stealing Thousands From Summer Food Program
other headlines