Tina Fey Returns to 'SNL' and Eats Cake as She Vents About Neo-Nazis

There was a big reunion in the latest episode of "Saturday Night Live."

Right after Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers' surprise visit, comedian and actress Tina Fey returned to the show's "Weekend Update" portion, and there, she didn't hold back in giving the white supremacist protesters in Charlottesville and even President Donald Trump a piece of her mind.

"It broke my heart to see these evil forces descend upon Charlottesville," Fey said. "Then our president, Donald John Trump — which I don't think people talk enough about what a stupid, jackass name that is. Donald John? Whatever! He gets away with it because he's gorgeous. Anyway, Donny John comes out and he says that he condemns violence on many sides, and I'm feeling sick because I've seen 'Raiders of the Lost Ark' and I wasn't confused by it. Nazis are always bad. I don't care what you say."

Wearing a University of Virginia sweatshirt, the same school she graduated from back during the 90s, Fey then urged everyone not to participate in the hate that has been brewing and would be erupting this Saturday. Instead, she told everyone to support their local bakeries, whether it be Jewish or African-American, and buy a cake with an American flag on it. Afterward, the actress then went on to eat a slice of the very same kind of cake that she wanted everyone to dig into.

One might say that what Fey did was just a joke, but more than that, it was rather a symbolic gesture representing the helplessness that most Americans have felt over the past week. And if there was one thing that people can learn from in the past few years, it is to never underestimate the power of comedy.

Fey herself exhibited a considerable amount of this power during the 2008 elections when she impersonated vice president candidate Sarah Palin on the same show. Public opinion had drastically changed about Sarah Palin after Fey's impression. Researchers would eventually call it the "Fey Effect."