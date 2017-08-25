'Titan' Cast Updates: Upcoming Live-Action Series Casts Anna Diop as Starfire

Facebook/24:Legacy Anna Diop has been tapped to play the role of Starfire in the upcoming live-action series of "Titans," which is slated to be released on DC's own brand of digital service.

After it was revealed last month that Australian newcomer Teagan Croft will be breathing life to "Titans'" Raven, it has been announced that "24: Legacy" alumna Diop has bagged the role of Starfire in the upcoming live-action series for DC's own direct-to-consumer digital service.

Based on the official description of the character by DC, Starfire/Koriand'r was forced into slavery by her own sister and was exploited in more ways than one. As she broke free from slavery, she fled to Earth, where she discovered other superheroes who fought for the oppressed with the use of their respective superpowers. This prompted Koriand'r to embrace the life of a superhero and assume the name Starfire, a decision that changed her life forever.

"Like all Tamaraneans, Starfire's alien physiology allows her to absorb ultraviolet radiation and convert it to energy in order to fly. However, due to the experiments conducted on her during her imprisonment, she can also channel and project that same energy as destructive blasts," goes a portion of DC's description of Starfire.

"Titans" will follow a young group of would-be superheroes that have been recruited from every corner of the DC Universe. It will feature Dick Grayson, who is known as Batman's sidekick, Robin, breaking free from the shadows of Batman and be the superhero he is meant to be as he leads the band of young and fearless new breed of heroes, including Raven and Starfire. Apart from Croft and Diop, though, other cast members of the upcoming live-action series remain unknown for now.

"Titans" is executive-produced by Greg Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Sarah Schechter in partnership with Warner Bros. TV, and is expected to arrive sometime in 2018, along with the launch of DC's own brand of digital service.