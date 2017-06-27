'Titanfall 2' DLC News: Free Update Adds New Maps, Weapon Slot

A free "Titanfall 2" Downloadable Content pack will add new content to the game, as well as a highly anticipated update that adds a third weapon slot to pilots. The free DLC rolled out on Tuesday, June 27.

The new DLC for "Titanfall 2," called "The War Games," made its way to the PlayStation 4, PC and Xbox One on Tuesday. The news was announced by the game developer via a blog post on the game's official website.

"The War Games" is the 6th DLC update for the new game, and it adds new maps and other content to the game. What "Titanfall" fans are most excited about, however, is the release of a new feature that lets pilots add a third weapon to their loadout, according to IGN.

A third weapon slot is potentially game-changing for pilots, opening up new loadout combos previously impossible with the current release. For example, players can now carry primary and secondary weapons in addition to an anti-titan item.

In this example, players are now freed from their constraint of choosing between a secondary pistol or an anti-titan weapon to bring to the battlefield.

For the new maps, a new arena called "War Games" adds a virtual reality theme to the game. According to the news post added by the "Titanfall 2" team, "War Games highlights the civilian shops, tall buildings for window-to-window fighting, and city streets for Titan combat from the Battle of Angel City, and the large, open tank garage facilities for hand-to-hand Pilot combat from the Battle of Airbase Sierra."

The outside areas of "War Games" is characterized by flat terrain with clear sight lines, perfect for Titan battles. The interior areas feature futuristic offices and establishments marked by lots of lighted pathways.

In contrast, the "Traffic" map features cramped corridors filled with vehicles that could be used for cover. Mobility is emphasized in this map, as well as sniping from the back fields.

"War Games" is now available for players to download.