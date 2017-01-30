Titanfall 2 DLC Latest News: Live Fire Mode Revealed; More DLCs, Colony Map Return Teased

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Respawn Entertainment will release its next free downloadable content (DLC) for "Titanfall 2" next month. It will add a new gameplay mode called Live Fire.

Respawn EntertainmentA screenshot of the Live Fire mode from the next "Titanfall 2" DLC

Griffin Dean, the designer of the game mode, described the new mode as "a fast-paced round-based 6v6 pilot only elimination mode." He said that it is one that could make your heart pound and could make you feel all sorts of adrenaline rush.

Each round of the gameplay mode from the "Titanfall 2" DLC gives player an entire minute to eliminate the opposing team or acquire the neutral flag until the time runs out.

Dean gave a piece of advice on how to thrive in the Live Fire mode. "Knowing how and when to pick up the flag is a core aspect of the mode's meta," he said.

Two new maps will be added via the free "Titanfall 2" DLC. Dean details that these Live Fire maps are put together around controlled sight-lines, choke points, and flank routes in such a way they will cater to confrontation and focus combat.

"These aren't reactionary encounters: it's best to have a game plan. You know where your enemy is coming from and you must utilize your abilities and mobility to outplay them. If you manage to flank your opponents, you can devastate their ranks," the game designer explained.

The Live Fire mode from the "Titanfall 2" DLC is coming next month. It will be the first to come out this year for the game and Dean promises it won't be the last.

"The team is hard at work building and testing new content that we'll be releasing over the next few months. While we're not prepared to reveal full details yet, I can confirm a couple things to expect after the Live Fire update," he teased.

He described the next "Titanfall 2" DLC after Live Fire as a little "doozy." There will be new Prime Titans and aesthetics up for grabs.

Respawn also plans to improve the game's performance with a "large patch" that will squash bugs and tweak the game to its full potential. More importantly, there will be a new weapon, Pilot execution and the return of the classic "Titanfall" map, Colony.