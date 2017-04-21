'Titanfall 2' DLC News: Multiplayer Maps, a Titan and More Arrive Soon

Respawn will be launching out a series of new downloadable content (DLC) for "Titanfall 2," and players can expect a lot of new content coming starting April. Free content and paid DLC packs for the game are expected to roll out until June.

(Photo: Facebook/Titanfallgame)Promo image for "Titanfall 2: Colony Reborn" as the cover photo on the official Facebook page for "Titanfall."

The news announcement by Respawn in their "Frontier News Network 13" blog in the official Electronic Arts (EA) website goes into the details of the new DLC. The news post revealed the game maker's plans for "Titanfall 2" for this coming months as summer approaches.

According to the post, several DLCs are confirmed for "Titanfall 2" starting this April. For maps, two new general multiplayer maps plus another couple of Live Fire maps will be rolling out for players. Respawn is also introducing a new Titan model, as well as adding two more Prime Titans that can be obtained via purchase. The Prime Titans Ronin and Tone can be expected at the online store any time after the announcement.

From April to June, Respawn will also be releasing more content and free trials. These series of updates and upgrades for the games are still currently being developed, but the developer agrees that they can be expected to arrive along with the paid DLC and the new maps, according to a report by the International Business Times.

The developer of "Titanfall 2" has also confirmed a few more updates coming in the period between April and June that players of the game can expect in the near future. These include a gen cap increase to 100, expanded private match settings including the addition of Live Fire and Coliseum to the selectable modes, plus an entirely new Faction.

More changes announced will be a new "Marked for Death" game mode, more pilot executions, plus more purchasable camouflage patterns, skins and other cosmetic upgrades from the online store. The development team also plans to add refinements to matchmaking like estimated wait time and other indicators and quality-of-life improvements to "Titanfall 2" online players.