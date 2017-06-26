'Titanfall 2' DLC News Updates: 'The War Games' Arrives With New Maps This Week

"Titanfall 2" players get new maps as downloadable contents this week.

Electronic ArtsA preview of the upcoming War Games map in "Titanfall 2."

The upcoming DLC is called "The War Games" and will be listed as the title's sixth post-launch release of game contents since "Titanfall 2" was launched in October 2016.

"Titanfall 2" is a first-person shooter video game and acts as a sequel to "Titanfall." It was developed by Respawn Entertainment, while its publisher is Electronic Arts.

Recently, EA announced the arrival of "The War Games" DLC and said that this will come as free content for all "Titanfall 2" players and will go live on Tuesday, June 27.

While EA has already released a few details about the DLC, a trailer will only be available during the content pack's launch.

There will be two new maps that will come along with the DLC.

The first map is called War Games, which EA described as: "Pilots on the Frontier frequently use simulator pods to train, using life-like recreations of historical battles as combat scenarios."

In the War Games map, players will experience more fights in an environment heavily surrounded with civilian shops and tall buildings. It means most combat will be situated in a window-to-window setup or with players positioned in a building while enemies could be in a nearby infrastructure as well.

Additionally, this map will feature some open spaces with enough area where the massive robots called Titans can combat up close.

To describe the War Games map further, EA adds: "The outskirts of the map feature a clean, VR style perfect for Titan duels, while Pilots are often found running along the bright, interconnected wallrunning routes."

The second map to be featured in the upcoming DLC is a Live Fire Map called "Traffic." It is simply described by developers as: "A weathered test site where pilot positioning is pitted against mobility across two busy thoroughfares. Dense cover makes every corner a threat, with room for snipers to hide in the back fields."

"The War Games" DLC will also add a third weapon slot that allows players to load up "a primary, secondary, and anti-titan weapon."

EA promised to reveal detailed release notes nearly before "The War Games" DLC goes live.

"Titanfall 2" is currently available on Windows PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.