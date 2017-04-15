'Titanfall 2' DLC Release Date: Respawn Teases New Titan, Faction and More in the Coming Weeks

Respawn Entertainment has a lot in store for "Titanfall 2" in the coming months. The developer has detailed on a new blog post what fans expect to arrive before July.

(Photo: Respawn Entertainment)A promotional image for "Titanfall 2."

"Titanfall 2" players should brace themselves for the arrival of a new Titan as well as two Prime Titans Ronin and Tone to be made purchasable. A new Faction is also lined up to be added in the game.

There will also be two general multiplayer maps, namely Relic and Glitch coming to "Titanfall 2" as well as a couple more Live Fire maps.

In terms of gameplay, Respawn is looking to increase the gen cap to 100 while adding more Pilot executions and expanded Private Match settings.

The latter will come in the form of Live Fire and Coliseum for the selectable modes. Additionally, "Titanfall 2" is also getting a Marked for Death game mode.

To keep the game in tip-top condition, there will be "additional refinements" to matchmaking including the Estimated Wait Time "and more."

Last but not the least, the store options in "Titanfall 2" are about to get bigger with more purchasable camos, nose art, skins, warpaints and many others.

Fans can expect some of these goodies to arrive this month. Based on Respawn's blog post from last week, this April will see the launch of A Glitch in the Frontier downloadable content (DLC).

The studio promised to reveal the content that comes with this "Titanfall 2" DLC along with a trailer "later this month." It won't be long before Respawn does so.

The game developer also promised "a bunch of rad stuff" this April so "Titanfall 2" players won't have to wait that long. What they can count on is that everything detailed above should all be out and about by June.

In last week's blog, Respawn also teased "some new stuff" for the Featured Mode tab in the multiplayer aspect of the game. "I can't get into details yet but towards the end of the month expect to see new stuff there outside of the normal modes as we'll be experimenting with a few things," the developer teased.