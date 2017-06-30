'Titanfall 2' Free DLC Pack Trailer: The War Games Map Rolling Out

With "Titanfall 2" regarded as one of the best multiplayer first-person shooters out there, Respawn Entertainment is expressing their gratitude by more free downloadable content. The latest goes by the name "The War Games" and brings in a new map, a number of balancing changes, and one terrific trailer.

Electronic ArtsA preview of the upcoming War Games map in "Titanfall 2."

Since its launch in October of 2016, the critically acclaimed title has been giving away DLC like crazy. Now, its latest update brings in that air of gladiator-like combat with its new remastered map, "War Games."

EA already announced the update as earlier this month. However, the trailer itself was released alongside the update. So for those who have yet to experience it, here's a quick glimpse of what to expect in the new map.

As the name suggests, the new "Titanfall 2" map is a futuristic version of a gladiator arena. The edges of the arena give full view of its interior as does the central building. Players who are fond of sniping or camping can utilize these points to their advantage.

Pretty much everywhere else puts players at the mercy of everyone else and it's an all-out free-for-all down there. It doesn't matter if the player is with or without a titan; the map greatly reduces the effectiveness of these lumbering hunks of machinery.

With a pace rivalling "Quake" in its reliance on split-second decision making, the new map is aptly named. It's certainly not the Hunger Games because there's nowhere to hide. Players will have to dive into the meat grinder for any chance of survival.

It rewards players for showmanship much like sporting arena, except everyone who is watching is definitely trying to kill them. Respawn Entertainment certainly outdid themselves with this latest update.

The popularity of "Titanfall 2" certainly isn't going anywhere. But it would be nice for the developers to give away more free stuff to keep players engaged.