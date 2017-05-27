'Titanfall 2' News: Free DLC Release Date Announced for Next Week

The newest batch of downloadable contents (DLCs) for "Titanfall 2" arrives next week.

respawn.comRespawn will release the "Titanfall 2" Monarch's Reign DLC on Tuesday, May 30.

Respawn revealed on its blog page that the new "Titanfall 2" DLC called Monarch's Reign will arrive on Tuesday, May 30. These contents will be released for free for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC players.

One of the major contents of the Monarch's Reign DLC is the latest Titan called Monarch. She is described as a midrange Vanguard-class Titan that has the capacity to "upgrade itself on the battlefield through her unique Upgrade Core." This will reportedly allow her to expand her combat abilities while in the middle of a battle based on the options given to her by the player.

Also, the game developer mentioned that Monarch can also absorb the power of her enemy Titans to recharge her own shields, as well as the shield of her ally.

With the help of Monarch, players will be able to choose their own upgrades and do everything they can to survive until the new Titan reaches her final form.

The upcoming DLC will also bring a new map called Relic. It can be described as a worksite set within the wreckage of the IMC carrier known as the IMS Odyssey. According to the game developer, the new map has been inspired by the game's frontlines. "The gameplay is all about assaulting and controlling the center and engaging in firefights from the great viewpoints of the ship against the varied defensible positions in the Town," the game developer also explained.

Moreover, the new DLC will update the Crashsite map to fix all the issues that it encountered in the past.

Aside from the free contents, reports claim that the upcoming "Titanfall 2" Monarch's Reign DLC will also come with several purchasable contents such as Nose art, Callsigns, Camos, and two Prime Titans such as Tone Prime and Ronin.